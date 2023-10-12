ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 2.1%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.60. Approximately 2,865,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,195,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

