Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.48% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $344,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 47.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.35.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 106,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,599. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $276.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.