Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Decreased by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 6.9% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $274.67. 121,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,832. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $254.87 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.