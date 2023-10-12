Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Decreased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,942 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for about 3.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.30% of Pure Storage worth $33,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG remained flat at $36.58 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 361,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,838.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.