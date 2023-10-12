Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spectrum Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.77. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.77%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,510,408.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

