Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Applied Digital Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Applied Digital in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 58.11%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

