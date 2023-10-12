Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $15.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.68 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $147.83 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

