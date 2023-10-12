Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Cimpress plc Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report released on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Cimpress Trading Down 0.4 %

Cimpress stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $788.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.15 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $211,451.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.