Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CVE stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,944,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.