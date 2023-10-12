Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Increased by Analyst

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Saratoga Investment in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.