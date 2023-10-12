QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $131,846.44 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. QUASA has a total market cap of $131,846.44 and $2,851.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007458 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015655 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,762.44 or 1.00027477 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0011268 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,143.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

