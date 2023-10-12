QuinStreet, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for QuinStreet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for QuinStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 11.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $9.31 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $509.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 49.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 794.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 207,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 184,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $119,650. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

