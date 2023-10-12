Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,948 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.91% of Ralph Lauren worth $395,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $24,611,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RL. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

NYSE RL traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.37. 162,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

