RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $244.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.01 and its 200 day moving average is $222.69. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.