Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

