Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $83,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $836.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $820.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.