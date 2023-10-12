Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Up 8%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 166,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,305,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 385,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

