RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Up 2.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $229.00 to $240.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. RenaissanceRe traded as high as $218.38 and last traded at $218.31. 140,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 402,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.20.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.39.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 27.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

