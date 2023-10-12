Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 2.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 200,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 571,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $895.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $372,186.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,358 shares of company stock worth $507,400. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

