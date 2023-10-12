Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEX Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

Read Our Latest Report on IEX

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $209.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX has a 12 month low of $195.27 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.