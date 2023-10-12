Research Analysts Set Expectations for CEL-SCI Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for CEL-SCI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CEL-SCI Stock Up 0.8 %

CVM opened at $1.21 on Thursday. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $57.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEL-SCI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 338.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth about $3,037,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,854 shares during the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

