Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on LNG. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $172.38 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

