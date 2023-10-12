Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 451110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.72).

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.94. The firm has a market cap of £109.24 million, a P/E ratio of -476.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,846.15%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

