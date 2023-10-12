Reviewing HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) & DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.26 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.68 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A C$2.54 40.86

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 1 0 2.33

DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.10%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada. The HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division provides construction, mineral processing, engineering, concessions, operations and maintenance, for the infrastructure, resources, and real estate markets. This division also undertakes public-private partnerships (PPP). The HOCHTIEF Europe provides infrastructure construction projects, as well as PPP in transportation, energy, and social infrastructure project. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as a subsidiary of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A.

