Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

NYSE:REXR opened at $49.56 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,157,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

