RF&L Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RF&L Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.3% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.53 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

