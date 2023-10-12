RiverPark Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.1% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,092. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

