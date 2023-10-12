RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,366,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,051,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $482.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

