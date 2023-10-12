RiverPark Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for about 1.7% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $73,383.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 482,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,541,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,762,951.

SNAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,590,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,638,975. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

