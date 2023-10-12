RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 284.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 789.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 861,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,907,000 after acquiring an additional 764,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,102,000 after purchasing an additional 717,782 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.17. The company had a trading volume of 107,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.27.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

