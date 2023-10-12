RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 16,364 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 2.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.09.

SHOP stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,085,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,208,609. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

