Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 2.1% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Datadog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Datadog by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 75.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.13.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.38. 710,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00, a PEG ratio of 1,550.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,977,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,977,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,056,785.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,371 shares of company stock valued at $99,765,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

