Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $62.81. 74,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,705. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

