Robert W. Baird Lowers Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $290.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $240.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.29 and a 200 day moving average of $264.88.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 900,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

