Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Holdings Trimmed by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

