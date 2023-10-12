Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $154.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

