Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,239 shares of company stock worth $28,942,876 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

