Rockland Trust Co. Has $985,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

