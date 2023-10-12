Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,989 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp
In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of USB opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.
U.S. Bancorp Company Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
