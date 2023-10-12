Rockland Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,777,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PANW opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 205.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $261.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

