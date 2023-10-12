Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 272.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $130.05 on Thursday. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

