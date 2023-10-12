Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rogers
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 272.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $130.05 on Thursday. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.96.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.