Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $50,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $502.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.21. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

