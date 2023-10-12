Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 10.3% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) was up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 136,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 340,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Royal Helium Stock Up 13.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.