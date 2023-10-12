RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

RPT stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $912.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $959,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 38.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 40.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

