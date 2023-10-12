Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $542,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 269,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.