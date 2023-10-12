Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,282,000 after buying an additional 1,135,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after buying an additional 1,130,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 159,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.