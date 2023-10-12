Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.41. 12,576,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,317,781. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

