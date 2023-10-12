Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Financial Contrast

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Sagen MI Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $119.70 million 1.48 -$333.40 million ($16.02) -0.47 Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sagen MI Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hippo.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hippo and Sagen MI Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sagen MI Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo presently has a consensus price target of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 266.47%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Sagen MI Canada.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Sagen MI Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -240.20% -56.30% -19.30% Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Hippo beats Sagen MI Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and personal and commercial insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Sagen MI Canada

Sagen MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc. in February 2021. Sagen MI Canada Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

