Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 131.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SANA. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $681.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

