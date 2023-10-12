Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KDP. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

